Jaylen Lee, 4, rides his scooter and looks at signs hanging on a police fence at 16th and H Street, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with his mother, near the White House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Jaylen Lee, 4, rides his scooter and looks at signs hanging on a police fence at 16th and H Street, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with his mother, near the White House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)