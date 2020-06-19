(Newser) – President Trump says he's worried about one thing above all others when it comes to his reelection: voting by mail. In an interview with Politico, he reiterated his view that widespread use of the practice will lead to fraud. "My biggest risk is that we don't win lawsuits," Trump said, referring to the GOP's legal fight against mail voting. "We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don't win those lawsuits, I think—I think it puts the election at risk." Trump has repeatedly made the fraud claim, though he hasn't provided evidence to support it, notes Axios. This is the subject that first prompted Twitter to slap a fact-check warning on presidential tweets. In the interview, Trump was asked first whether mail-in voting would cause him to question the legitimacy of the election and then whether he would accept the results should he lose.

"Well, you can never answer the second question, right?" he responded. "Because Hillary kept talking about she's going to accept, and they never accepted it. You know. She lost, too. She lost good.” Clinton did, in fact, concede the day after the election. In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked a similar question about accepting a losing result. "Certainly, if I don't win, I don't win," he said. If he loses, "we go on, do other things." One last nugget: In the Politico interview, Trump gave Clinton a compliment of sorts, though in the guise of slamming presumptive nominee Joe Biden. Clinton is "obviously smarter" than Biden, he said. "I can tell you a lot about Hillary. ... She had a lot of energy and she was smart." (Trump also sat down with the Wall Street Journal.)

