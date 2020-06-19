Gesture at Restaurant Moves White Deputy

(Newser) – A white deputy in Tennessee is posting publicly about a kind gesture. Sumner County deputy Jody McDowell was eating breakfast at a Cracker Barrel in Nashville when the waitress came over with a note from two African-American women in the restaurant informing him they had paid for his meal, reports Fox17. “BLM But so does yours," reads the note, a reference to Black Lives Matter. "Thank you for your service. Breakfast Paid.”

McDowell thanked the "sweet" women but didn't get their names and said he hoped they would at least see his post. A Cracker Barrel employee confirms the story to CNN and praised "random acts of kindness" such as that one. The women apparently weren't locals. They told McDowell they were getting breakfast before heading to the airport and a flight home to Baltimore. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

