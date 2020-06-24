3 States Order Quarantines for Visitors From Hot Spots

(Newser) – Now that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have reduced their rates of coronavirus infections, their governors are taking a step to make sure cases don't start climbing again. Anyone visiting any of the three states from places that are considered coronavirus hot spots will have to quarantine for 14 days, the BBC reports. "We worked very hard to get the viral transmission down," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. He made the announcement in a press conference with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, per WNBC. "The last thing we need to do right now is to subject our folks to another round," Murphy said. The requirement takes effect Thursday. A total of more than 41,000 people in the three states have died in the pandemic, but New York's fatalities have dropped from nearly 800 a day to fewer than 30.

The order will apply to anyone coming from a state in which 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a rolling seven-day basis, or a state where 10% of the population has tested positive for the virus. As of now, Cuomo said, those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas. The list will be updated, he said. Florida, Texas and Arizona are among the states posting their highest rates of the pandemic. Hotels will have to inform guests of the rule, and signs will be posted in airports and along roads. In New York, the penalty for a first violation of the rule is a $2,000 fine, per CNN. "We have to make sure the virus doesn't come in on a plane," Cuomo said. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

