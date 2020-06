(Newser) – The US is considering a major shift in strategy in regard to COVID-19: It's called "pool testing." The general idea is to make testing more efficient by taking a shortcut of sorts. Samples would be taken from a group of people and then combined, and then one test would be used for the entire group. Only if it comes back positive would people in the group be tested individually. Details and coverage:

Fauci: Dr. Anthony Fauci tells the Washington Post that "intense discussions" are underway among US health officials about adopting the practice where possible. Why? "Something's not working," he says of the current testing strategy. "I mean, you can do all the diagramming you want, but something is not working."