FDA Poised to Allow a Big Sunscreen Improvement

American sunscreen options may soon look a lot more like what's already on shelves in Europe and Australia. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed allowing bemotrizinol, an ultraviolet filter widely used overseas, to be added to the list of active ingredients US sunscreen makers can use. Dermatologists say the compound stands out because it provides broad-spectrum protection—covering both UVA "aging" rays and UVB "burning" rays—and is more stable in sunlight than many existing chemical filters, which tend to degrade and need frequent reapplication, NBC News reports. The FDA expects a final order by next summer or fall, which could put bemotrizinol-containing sunscreens on US shelves as early as late 2026.

Currently, US chemical sunscreens typically combine several filters to cover both UVA and UVB, since none of the approved agents can do it alone. Mineral options like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide do cover the full range but often leave a visible white cast, which can put people off using them. Bemotrizinol, says Dr. Henry Lim, former chair of dermatology at Henry Ford Health, offers broad coverage and "would not degrade upon exposure to sunlight." Safety and tolerability are also part of its appeal. Some existing chemical filters have been detected in the bloodstream, though the health impact is unclear.

Bemotrizinol "does not penetrate the body surface and does not absorb into the bloodstream, so it has a good safety profile," Dr. Steven Wang, chief of dermatology at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, tells NBC. Dr. Adam Friedman of George Washington University says many chemical filters can sting, especially for people with conditions like acne or eczema, while bemotrizinol "does seem to be better tolerated." If approved, bemotrizinol would be the first new UV filter cleared in the US in more than 25 years.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary acknowledges the agency has "historically moved too slowly in this area," leaving Americans with fewer choices than consumers abroad. One reason: unlike in Europe, US sunscreen filters are regulated as drugs not cosmetics, requiring clinical data on safety and effectiveness in a long and costly approval process. The European Union, however, still holds sunscreens to a higher standard of effectiveness than the US, Sally Pipes notes at STAT News. Under the current proposal, bemotrizinol could be brought to market without a full drug application if it meets set conditions and clears a public comment period.