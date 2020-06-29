Tom Brady's Replacement: Patriots Make a Big Move

(Newser) – New England won't have Tom Brady behind center next season, but they will have a big-name quarterback after all. Cam Newton has signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, according to a host of outlets from ESPN to Sports Illustrated. The 31-year-old Newton starred with the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons before being released earlier this year. "I'm excited as I don't know what right now!" Newton wrote on Instagram, with the hashtag "#LETSgoPATS." The QB has had some notable injuries of late, including foot and shoulder issues, but he cleared a physical in March.

The move is generally being praised, assuming those injuries are indeed in check. "A healthy Cam Newton with a massive chip on his strengthened shoulder ends all talk of a rebuilding season in New England, and gives the Patriots a legitimate shot at capturing their 12th straight AFC East title," writes Steve Serby in the New York Post. (Newton made headlines in 2017 when he ridiculed the idea of a female reporter talking football.)

