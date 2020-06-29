The Princess Bride 'Remade' by A-Listers

(Newser) – Quibi has a big treat for Princess Bride fans stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic: The beloved 1987 flick has been remade ... sort of. couples Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have been secretly recreating scenes from the movie at home, using their cellphone cameras, as have stars including Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, and Zazie Beetz. The celebs used props from home, sometimes swapped gender roles, and even occasionally brought in their own pets if a scene called for an animal.

The ensuing "remake" will be released in chapters over a period of two weeks on Quibi, starting Monday, Elle reports. It was filmmaker Jason Reitman's idea, Vanity Fair reported in a first look at the film published Friday. In addition to keeping celebrities busy and giving fans something to look forward to, the remake also raised $1 million for the World Central Kitchen charity, which has been paying restaurants to provide meals to the hungry—which helps not only those in need of food, but also the restaurants otherwise struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 crisis. Quibi donated the money to the organization in order to get the rights to distribute the project. The Princess Bride's own director, Rob Reiner, even appears in the remake. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

