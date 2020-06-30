Louisville Mayor Now Under Investigation

(Newser) – The heat is being turned up on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, three and a half months after Breonna Taylor was killed after the city's police officers descended upon her apartment with a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night. None of the officers who fired their weapons during the confrontation have been arrested; one was fired (but is appealing) and the other two are on administrative reassignment. Now, the Louisville Metro Council says it will investigate how Fischer's office handled the shooting, USA Today reports. Multiple petitions are demanding Fischer be removed from office, WAVE3 reports.

"We have heard the cries of our citizens," says the councilman who vice chairs the Government Oversight Committee, which will oversee the probe. "They are demanding more transparency about who made what decisions and why related to these troubling events." The committee has subpoena powers and the power to have the mayor and other officials testify under oath, and says it will also investigate "government transparency and the failure of such, the events surrounding the death of David McAtee [the business owner killed in a police shooting during Louisville protests], and the use of force during protests." (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)

