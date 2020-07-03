White Couple Allegedly Pulls Gun on Black Mom, Kids

(Newser) – A white husband and wife were arrested in Michigan after they were caught on video allegedly pulling guns on a Black woman and her daughters in a Chipotle parking lot Wednesday night. Takelia Hill says the incident started when Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, bumped into Hill's 15-year-old daughter, Makayla Green, as Green was trying to enter the restaurant and moved to get out of the way of Wuestenberg, who was exiting. "I said, 'Excuse you'" after being bumped, Green tells the Detroit News. "And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space." Hill says she then approached and saw Wuestenberg "in my daughter's face." Then, in the parking lot, things escalated, and Wuestenberg's husband Eric, 42, got involved as the couple exchanged angry words with the family

At least one member of the family called Jillian Wuestenberg "racist" and Wuestenberg replied, "You cannot just walk around calling white people racist. ... White people aren't racist." As the couple started to drive away, Hill says she thought they were going to hit the family as they backed out, so she hit the back window. That's when Jillian Wuestenberg allegedly got back out of the car and pulled a gun, yelling, "Get the [expletive] back!" and "Back the [expletive] up!" Her husband also allegedly got out of the car holding a gun. They ultimately drove off, and were detained later that night, the AP reports. He lost his job at Oakland University after video of the incident taken by Green went viral, CBS Detroit reports. The couple has been charged with felonious assault, and a county executive said in a statement, "I am deeply disturbed by an incident last night where a woman pointed a cocked gun at another woman during an argument. This behavior is unacceptable." (Read more Michigan stories.)

