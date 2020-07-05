In 'Very, Very, Very Large Crowd' at Nightclub, a Mass Shooting

(Newser) – A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left at least 12 people wounded early Sunday, reports the AP. Two Greenville County sheriff's deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2am, and saw a large crowd running out of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. There was “active gunfire from inside the building,” Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement, and Lewis said all the shots were fired inside. At least four people were hospitalized in critical condition. “We don't know how many are deceased, but we know some are critical,” Lewis said. No one was immediately taken into custody. The sheriff's office had “some suspect information,” Lewis said, but wasn't sure if there were multiple shooters. “We don't really have a person of interest that we can name," Lewis said, later adding that authorities weren't sure what led to the gunfire.

"There's a lot of shell casings inside," Lewis said. "Everything is turned over, there are a few chairs in there, food on the floor, some bottles busted. You can tell somebody left in a hurry. There are some pretty large amounts of blood." The names and precise conditions of the victims weren't immediately released. Lewis said the victims were taken to the Prisma Health hospital in Greenville, some via private vehicle. A phone call and an Instagram direct message from the AP to the nightclub weren’t immediately returned. Lewis said a “very, very, very large crowd” was at the nightclub for "some type of concert," reports WYFF. Nightclubs in the state currently aren't allowed to be open; it wasn't clear if the club had filed an appeal. A post on Lavish Lounge’s Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano. A bookings rep told the AP that Foogiano was fine and his team was safe.