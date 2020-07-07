Florida Teen's COVID Death Now Under Scrutiny

(Newser) – A 17-year-old girl who died of COVID-19 in Florida was initially treated at home with hydroxychloroquine, the unproven drug touted by President Trump, according to a medical examiner's report. Carsyn Leigh Davis, a child cancer survivor who struggled with health issues including obesity and an auto-immune disorder, developed a headache, sinus pressure, and a mild cough on June 13, three days after attending a 100-person church event where physical distancing was not observed, reports the Fort Myers News-Press. Carsyn, who'd been given the anti-bacterial drug azithromycin as a protective measure, did not wear a mask, according to the report. After noticing Carsyn looked "gray" on June 19, her mother, a nurse, gave her hydroxychloroquine against the advice of the FDA. Together with Carsyn's father, a physician assistant, she then put Carsyn on an oxygen tank used by the girl's grandfather.

Finally, Carsyn was taken to a hospital, where she was confirmed to have COVID-19. Her parents initially refused to let her be intubated, opting instead for plasma treatment, which didn't work, according to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office. Carsyn was eventually intubated but couldn't recover. She died June 23, two days after her 17th birthday. Nearly $14,000 has since been raised for the family, though data scientist Rebekah Jones alleges Carsyn's mother, Carole Brunton Davis, sought to "intentionally expose her immuno-compromised daughter to this virus," per the Washington Post. She points to deleted social media posts about a youth "Release Party" at the First Assembly of God church on June 10 and other posts in which Brunton Davis described anti-vaccination and anti-mask views. "POTUS got Media and Doctors to ADMIT vaccines are not safe," Brunton Davis allegedly wrote on April 24. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

