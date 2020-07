(Newser) – The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the US no longer begins with a 2. Per Johns Hopkins' tracking, the country on Wednesday passed the 3 million mark. As of this writing the university's dashboard shows 3,009,611 US cases and 131,594 deaths. The Guardian reports the US makes up about a quarter of the global total. CNN adds that count puts us well ahead of any other country: Brazil is second with more than 1.6 million cases, per Johns Hopkins' count, and India is third with more than 700,000. (Read more coronavirus stories.)