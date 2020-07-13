First Federal Execution in 17 Years Is On, Again

(Newser) – The federal government is planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades on Monday, over the objection of the family of the victims and after a volley of legal proceedings over the coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 4pm on Monday at a federal prison in Indiana, the AP reports. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell. The execution, the first of a federal death row inmate since 2003, comes after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction on Sunday that had been put in place last week after the victims’ family argued they would be put at high risk for coronavirus if they had to travel to attend the execution. The family had vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The decision to move forward with the execution—and two others scheduled later in the week—during a global health pandemic which has killed more than 135,000 people and is ravaging prisons nationwide drew scrutiny from civil rights groups and the family of Lee’s victims. In an interview with the AP last week, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has a duty to carry out the sentences imposed by the courts, including the death penalty, and to bring a sense of closure to the victims and those in the communities where the killings happened. But relatives of those killed by Lee, who have long asked for Lee to receive a life sentence instead, strongly oppose that idea. They wanted to be present to counter any contention that it was being done on their behalf. “The federal government has put this family in the untenable position of choosing between their right to witness Danny Lee’s execution and their own health and safety,” the family’s attorney said Sunday. (Much more on the issue here.)

