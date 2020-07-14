Mueller Prosecutor Plans Book: 'We Made Mistakes'

(Newser) – A top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller has a book coming out this fall about the two-year investigation into possible ties between Russia and the 2016 campaign of President Trump. Random House announced Monday that Andrew Weissmann's Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation will be published Sept. 29, the AP reports. Weissmann, often the target of criticism from Trump supporters, calls the book a meticulous account of the Mueller team's probe and its battles with the Trump administration. "I felt it was necessary to record this episode in our history, as seen and experienced by an insider," he said in a statement. "This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth."

Weissmann said he was proud of the team's work and the convictions that resulted. "But the hard truth is that we made mistakes," he said. "We could have done more." Weissmann, who worked as an FBI general counsel under Mueller, gained prominence investigating organized crime and leading a task force on the Enron scandal. Under Mueller, Weissmann led the case against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. The Mueller Report found no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to tip the 2016 election in Trump’s favor. But it did not reach a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice. The investigation led to more than 30 indictments, including those of Manafort, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, and longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone. (Mueller weighed in on Roger Stone's commutation.)