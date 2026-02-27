US  | 
LAPD

LAPD Cop Charged With Fraud After Going Skydiving

DA says officer on 'total disability' pay was also seen working out at a gym
Posted Feb 27, 2026 3:55 AM CST
LAPD Cop Charged With Fraud After Going Skydiving
Stock photo of a skydiver.   (Getty Images/antoni halim)

A Los Angeles police officer is accused of cashing disability checks with one hand and pulling a parachute cord with the other. Prosecutors say 18-year LAPD veteran Christopher Brandon Carnahan, 43, collected full disability pay after reporting an on-duty elbow injury in May 2023, while allegedly working out and going skydiving, Fox News reports.

  • Carnahan was placed on temporary totally disabled status, which lets injured LAPD officers receive their full base salary tax-free for up to a year and two-thirds afterwards if the injury persists, the Los Angeles Times reports. But the LA County District Attorney's Office says he was anything but sidelined, alleging he completed "many skydives" at Skydive Elsinore and exercised at a gym, including with dumbbells that required elbow movement.

  • The DA's office released photos it says show Carnahan skydiving and lifting weights. "This case is about honesty and accountability," DA Nathan Hochman said. "Claiming to be temporarily totally disabled and collecting disability benefits intended for injured workers while engaging in physically demanding activities like skydiving is a crime. This is an officer who knows the law and understands the standards he is sworn to uphold."
  • Carnahan, who was arrested on Wednesday, faces two felony insurance fraud counts. He is being held on $100,000 bail, and could get up to six years in county jail if convicted. The LAPD is investigating and will review his job status after the criminal case.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X