LAPD Cop Charged With Fraud After Going Skydiving

A Los Angeles police officer is accused of cashing disability checks with one hand and pulling a parachute cord with the other. Prosecutors say 18-year LAPD veteran Christopher Brandon Carnahan, 43, collected full disability pay after reporting an on-duty elbow injury in May 2023, while allegedly working out and going skydiving, Fox News reports.

Carnahan was placed on temporary totally disabled status, which lets injured LAPD officers receive their full base salary tax-free for up to a year and two-thirds afterwards if the injury persists, the Los Angeles Times reports. But the LA County District Attorney's Office says he was anything but sidelined, alleging he completed "many skydives" at Skydive Elsinore and exercised at a gym, including with dumbbells that required elbow movement.