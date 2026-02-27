Hockey Star Doesn't Love White House's AI-Edited Video

Brady Tkachuk is not laughing along with the White House's AI gag, ESPN reports. The Ottawa Senators captain and Team USA forward says a doctored video posted on the White House's official TikTok account crossed a line by putting anti-Canadian trash talk in his mouth. The clip, which discloses that it uses AI and has drawn more than 11 million views, edits footage from a February news conference to make it seem Tkachuk ripped into "maple syrup eating" Canadians after they booed the American national anthem. "It's clearly fake … I would never say that," he told reporters in Ottawa, adding he has no control over the accounts that shared it. Asked if he liked the video, he said no, the AP reports.

Tkachuk also denied being the player who yelled "Close the northern border!" during Team USA's celebratory call with President Trump after they won Olympic gold, saying social media ran with a claim that doesn't match his voice. He called it "crazy" how quickly things spread online and stressed he'd never make such comments. He also addressed Trump's widely criticized joke about the gold medal-winning US women's team, saying players were "caught off guard" in the "whirlwind" moment. He noted the close bond between the men's and women's squads, and said he understands why women's players were put off by the comment, but said he enjoyed attending the State of the Union Address at Trump's invitation, calling it "special," the Guardian reports. (Team USA's goalie went a bit further with his mea culpa.)