Kentucky Couple Under House Arrest After COVID Test

(Newser) – A Kentucky woman who refused to sign a voluntary self-quarantine agreement after testing positive for COVID-19 is now under involuntary house arrest. Elizabeth Linscott tells Wave 3 that after her positive test, the health department asked her to sign a Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order that required her to self-isolate and contact the department for approval before traveling anywhere by "any public, commercial, or health care conveyance such as ambulance, bus, taxi, airplane, train, or boat." She says she declined to sign the order—deciding that "if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go"—and officers from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department arrived at her home days later with a judge's order.

"I open up the door and there’s like eight different people," husband Isaiah Linscott says. “Five different cars and I’m like what the heck’s going on?" The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors, which will notify law enforcement if they travel more than 200 feet. Linscott says she never refused to self-quarantine but did take issue with the document's language. The couple plans to hire an attorney. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward tells the AP that this is the first time in the pandemic his department has executed an isolation order. (Read more Kentucky stories.)

