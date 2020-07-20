 
Amber Heard Reveals Depp's Nickname for Leo DiCaprio

'Pumpkin-head'
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2020 11:27 AM CDT

(Newser) – The sordid details of Johnny Depp's relationship with ex Amber Heard kept coming Monday as Heard took the stand in his libel case against a British tabloid. The actress's accusations are about as bad as anyone following the case would expect. At various times, she said he punched, slapped, kicked, head-butted, choked, and threatened to kill her, in addition to yelling abusively, reports the BBC. "Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally, or just by losing control and going too far," she said, per the AP. One example from March 2015: "He was pressing so hard on my neck I couldn't breathe. I was trying to tell him that I couldn't breathe. I remember thinking he was going to kill me in that moment." Both outlets have plenty more details. Two of the more unusual tidbits:

  • 'Monster': Heard, 34, says Depp, 57, blames his bad behavior on a "self-created third party" he calls "the monster." Depp "would speak about it as if it was another person or personality and not him doing all these things," she says.
  • Leo's nickname: Depp would frequently accuse Heard of having affairs with co-stars, and he made up derogatory nicknames for them. "For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was 'pumpkin-head.' Channing Tatum was 'potato-head.'"
