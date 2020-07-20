(Newser) – The sordid details of Johnny Depp's relationship with ex Amber Heard kept coming Monday as Heard took the stand in his libel case against a British tabloid. The actress's accusations are about as bad as anyone following the case would expect. At various times, she said he punched, slapped, kicked, head-butted, choked, and threatened to kill her, in addition to yelling abusively, reports the BBC. "Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally, or just by losing control and going too far," she said, per the AP. One example from March 2015: "He was pressing so hard on my neck I couldn't breathe. I was trying to tell him that I couldn't breathe. I remember thinking he was going to kill me in that moment." Both outlets have plenty more details. Two of the more unusual tidbits:

story continues below