Cohen's Tell-All Foreword Is Out, and It's Provocative

(Newser) – The foreword to Michael Cohen's Trump tell-all is out, and it's a doozy. "Trump has no true friends," Cohen writes in the opening to the book due out Sept. 8. (Read the foreword in full here; a White House rep calls it "fan fiction" the president's former lawyer released simply to make money.) "He has lived his entire life avoiding and evading taking responsibility for his actions," the foreword continues. "He crushed or cheated all who stood in his way, but I know where the skeletons are buried because I was the one who buried them. I was the one who most encouraged him to run for president in 2011, and then again in 2015, carefully orchestrating the famous trip down the escalator in Trump Tower for him to announce his candidacy." Cohen calls the president "a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man."

He also says he helped hide sexual infidelities from Melania Trump and helped Trump to "stiff contractors" and "rip off business partners." And then there's this, which, as the New York Times points out, is not exactly clear: "From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant." He offers no further details in the foreword on that golden showers tidbit, but former British spy Christopher Steele infamously claimed in a dossier on Trump that he had prostitutes urinate on a bed; that claim has never been substantiated. The book can be pre-ordered for $32.50 (or $40 if you want a signed copy), per USA Today. (Read more Michael Cohen stories.)

