Fauci: I'm Doing Fine After Surgery

Don't expect to be hearing much from Dr. Anthony Fauci over the next few days on the coronavirus, though the issue isn't political. The 79-year-old underwent surgery Thursday morning to have a polyp removed from his vocal cords, reports People. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta tweeted that Fauci is out of surgery and doing fine. "He had general anesthesia and texted me after to let me know he was doing ok," writes Gupta. "Doctors have advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover."

Fauci himself has previously discussed the issue. CNN notes that in April he told the Economic Club in DC that "when you get your (voice) damaged a little—I probably have a polyp there—the only way to get better is to keep your mouth shut." No word yet on how long Fauci will be on the sidelines, at least in terms of speaking. (Fauci is a little worried about Russia's speedy vaccine.)

