Trump Funeral Guest Hit Restaurant Worker: Report

(Newser) – Looks like someone in Robert Trump's funeral party got upset Friday night and punched a restaurant worker in the nose, Fox 5 DC reports. NBC News correspondent Geoff Bennett tweeted that he confirmed the assault at a Fig & Olive restaurant in DC: The unnamed mourner "blindsided one of my servers," an employee told him. "Clocked him right in the nose." The employee said he was "pretty sure the guy broke it" and "didn't apologize," then told the worker that "you don't know how to speak to people." The alleged assailant wasn't "high-profile," per Bennett, and no one's been arrested. DCist reports that a group called the Fig & Olive on Friday saying they were from the funeral and needed a reservation for 20.

Pandemic restrictions limited them to six per table—which meant a four-table party—which worked fine when the group showed up between 8:30pm and 9pm, but the arrival of extra guests led to conflict. "At that point I said 'Unfortunately we're full, I can't get anybody else in, I'm so sorry,'" says a restaurant spokesperson. "Then it just sort of escalated for no reason. Nobody likes to hear no, and it's just frustrating times." Bennett was told that the server's nose is now "crooked." As for the funeral, the New York Times reports that it was held Friday in the East Room of the White House for about 150 guests. Bagpipers played the hymn "Abide With Me" and President Trump gave a 10-minute eulogy. "Robert, I Love You," he tweeted for his late brother Friday night. "Rest In Peace!" (Read more funeral stories.)

