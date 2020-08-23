 
Stormy Daniels Just Cost Trump $44K

California judge orders president to pay her $44K in legal costs
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 23, 2020 8:04 AM CDT

(Newser) – President Trump will be footing the bill for Stormy Daniels' 2018 lawsuit against him, to the tune of $44,100, reports CNN. A California judge ruled that even though Daniels' suit to be released from her nondisclosure agreement was ultimately dismissed, she was the prevailing party and had the right to be reimbursed for her legal costs. The decision was handed down by California Superior Court Judge Robert Broadbent III on Monday, but not made public by Daniels' team until Friday. CNN notes that Broadbent rejected the president's lawyers' claims that he wasn't on the hook for the fees because he never signed the NDA; Broadbent found that since Trump reimbursed his fixer Michael Cohen $130,000 in hush money, he was party to the NDA. (Read more Stormy Daniels stories.)

