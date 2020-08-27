Oahu Is Shutting Down Again as Cases Explode

(Newser) – Over the past four weeks Hawaii's coronavirus cases have jumped from just 1,688 since the start of the pandemic to 6,700, and the governor is taking a big step to get those numbers headed back in the right direction. "In March and April, we were successful in flattening the curve," Democrat David Ige said Tuesday. "We need to get that back under control." To do so, he's placing the island of Oahu—the state's most populous—back under a "stay-at-home, work-from-home" order that goes into effect for two weeks starting at 12:01am local time Thursday. Honolulu's mayor added, per NBC News, "This will be different from the last time. We're going to reset what we're doing."

Testing and contact tracing will also be increased, and a hotel with hundreds of rooms has been booked to quarantine patients away from friends and family. During the two-week period, essential businesses including childcare, healthcare, construction, and some educational services will still be allowed to operate, and religious services will be allowed to take place, Hawaii News Now reports. Non-essential businesses including retailers, salons, barbershops, and gyms will have to close, and beaches and parks, which were shut down more than two weeks ago, will remain closed. Restaurants may only offer takeout. Bars were already shut back down three weeks ago. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

