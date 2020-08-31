He Shot the Elk on Saturday. It Killed Him the Next Day

(Newser) – An Oregon man managed to hit a bull elk while archery hunting last Saturday—and in a terrible twist, be killed by the animal the following day. The Statesman Journal reports Mark David, 66, was on private land near Tillamook when he shot the elk, but darkness set in before he was able to track it down. David, of Hillsboro, and the landowner set out shortly after 9am Sunday and did successfully locate the animal, and KOIN reports he then again wounded the elk with a bow and arrow, but it charged and gored him in the neck fatally despite the landowner's attempts to help him. The elk was subsequently killed; KATU reports that following an investigation the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail. (Read more animal attack stories.)