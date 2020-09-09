(Newser) – Bradley University in Illinois has ordered every single one of its students to quarantine for two weeks after counting dozens of coronavirus cases over the past couple of weeks. The private university in Peoria—which had some 4,600 undergraduate students last year—had counted about 50 cases as of Tuesday, when President Stephen Standifird made the announcement. He noted more than 500 students were in quarantine and many more were likely to follow as contact tracing continued, per WCBU. Officials linked the cases (mostly asymptomatic) to off-campus gatherings, per the Chicago Tribune. Standifird also described a lack of compliance with campus recommendations on social distancing and mask-wearing.

Anyone found in violation of those rules or the new quarantine order may now be removed from campus, per the Tribune. All students are asked to quarantine from 8pm Tuesday until Sept. 23, leaving their homes or residences only to run essential errands or go to work. Remote learning will be available. "Although it may seem extreme, this ... allows us to focus on the continuity of the educational experience for all of our students while giving us time to gather data on the full extent of the spread of the virus and assess the best way to proceed as a community," Standifird said. He added a semester on campus would still be possible if "we collectively change our behaviors moving forward," per WMBD. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

