Can you drink wine if you have Lyme disease? Amy Schumer wants to know. That's because the 39-year-old actress and comedian says she recently found out she has the tick-borne illness, and it may not be from a recent tick bite. Schumer made the announcement in a Tuesday Instagram post, which showed a picture of Schumer as a child with her "first ever fishing pole." The rest of the post, however, wasn't about fishing. "Anyone get LYME this summer?" Schumer writes, noting she actually has it and is now taking antibiotics. She then adds, "I have maybe had it for years."

Lyme disease symptoms include a small red bump near where the tick pierced the skin, as well as fever, body aches, chills, and, notably, fatigue. In her Instagram post, the mom—her son, Gene, was born in May 2019—asks for advice on how to deal with her condition and the doxycycline she's taking to treat it; she knows to keep out of sunlight but wonders, "Can you have a glass of wine or 2 [while taking the antibiotics]?" (For what it's worth, a Mayo Clinic article says alcohol isn't a good idea while on antibiotics, per Today.) Schumer says she's also taking herbs she got from Cape Cod. Still, she says "I feel good" and notes she's simply "excited" to rid her body of the disease. (Read more Amy Schumer stories.)

