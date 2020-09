(Newser) – President Trump made the stakes in the Supreme Court struggle very clear Wednesday, predicting that the presidential election will end up being settled by the nation's highest court. "I think this will end up in the Supreme Court. And I think it's very important that we have nine justices," Trump said, per the Washington Post. Trump, who has regularly criticized efforts to expand postal voting, said it will be important to fill the ninth seat on the court because Democrats are pulling a "scam" that will be before the court, and "having a 4/4 situation is not a good situation." Mitt Romney confirmed this week that he supports moving forward with a Trump nominee, making it unlikely that Democrats will be able to stop the nominee being confirmed before the election. (Read more Supreme Court stories.)