(Newser) – The mother and sisters of a Black teen who was killed by a suburban Milwaukee cop have been arrested by police cracking down on protesters out after a curfew, per the AP. Alvin Cole's mother, Tracy Cole, and his sisters, Taleavia and Tristiana Cole, were arrested about 8:30pm Thursday, along with several others in a church parking lot in Wauwatosa, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing multiple witnesses. Cole family attorney Kimberley Motley tweeted that Tracy Cole was arrested "for peacefully protesting" and "ended up in the hospital." Motley said Tracy Cole, 48, was taken to Froedtert Hospital with an injury to her arm and forehead. One daughter, Tristiana Cole, was taken there as well. Motley later tweeted both were released from the hospital. Details on why Tristiana Cole was taken to the hospital weren't immediately known.

A Facebook livestream that captured only audio of Tracy Cole was made by a third daughter. In it, Tracy Cole can be heard screaming in pain as she was being arrested, saying police injured her arm, hit her in the head, and used a stun gun on her. "I'm Mrs. Cole, Alvin's mother," Tracy Cole screamed repeatedly as officers pulled her out of her car. "I can’t believe y'all did this to me. Y'all killed my son," she screamed at the officers. "I can't breathe," she said, multiple times. Wauwatosa police tweeted Thursday night that "several" people were arrested and said one woman requested medical attention and was taken to a hospital. The city was under a 7pm curfew during a second night of protests after the local district attorney decided not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who's also Black, with the shooting death of Cole, 17, in February outside Mayfair Mall.