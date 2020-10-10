(Newser) – President Trump showed up on Fox News Friday night, with news about his condition as he recuperates from COVID-19, though Politico notes much of his update was "vague." In a prerecorded "health analysis" and interview conducted by Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel and aired on Tucker Carlson's prime-time show, Trump said he was "medication free" as of Friday morning, per Deadline, and that he wasn't feeling any side effects from the steroid dexamethasone that had been part of his drug regimen. Trump also said he'd last been tested for the virus on Thursday but hadn't yet received the results, per Axios, which notes White House officials have evaded the question all week on when the president last tested negative.

Trump did say that during a retest at some point after his diagnosis it was found "I'm either the bottom of the scale or free," apparently referring to his viral load, Politico notes. The president said doctors' scans had found "some congestion" in his lungs that "tested good," and that although he'd felt fatigued while at Walter Reed hospital, he hadn't had trouble breathing. "I didn't feel strong, I didn't have a problem with breathing, which a lot of people seem to have. I had none of that," he noted. "But I didn't feel very strong, I didn't feel very vital, I didn't feel like the president of the US should feel." When asked by Siegel how he thought he may have gotten infected, Trump answered, "I don't know. They had some big events at the White House and perhaps there," but "nobody really knows for sure. ... It's highly contagious. That's one thing you learn. This is a contagious disease." (Read more President Trump stories.)

