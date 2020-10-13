 
Cops Find 37 Pounds of Meth in Spare Tire

Suspect was driving in a 'careless manner'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 13, 2020 6:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – Law enforcement officers who pulled a driver over for a traffic violation in Mississippi allegedly discovered about 37 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a spare tire stashed in the vehicle, the AP reports. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Flowood Police Department stopped a pickup truck along an interstate near Flowood early this month after spotting it driving in a "careless manner," according to the agencies. An officer conducting the stop discovered a tire in the bed of the truck, and inside it, an assisting deputy found 37.5 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $350,000, WLBT reports. The driver was charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said. (Read more Mississippi stories.)

