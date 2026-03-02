Florida Man Charged With $40K Scam Involving Seasoning

Taco seasoning packets are at the center of what Florida officials call a months-long trading card theft scheme that netted nearly $40,000, USA Today reports. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's office says 39-year-old Keith Wallis used self-checkout lanes at Target stores from Miami to Orlando to pay only for the 99-cent seasoning packets while allegedly walking out with high-value boxes of trading cards, WFAA reports. Investigators say he repeated the tactic 75 times between July 2025 and February 2026, then resold the cards on eBay. Target's losses are estimated at more than $10,000.

Wallis is charged with felony organized retail theft, three felony counts of dealing in stolen property, and one count of felony money laundering. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 90 years in prison. Authorities say the investigation is still active and that Wallis is also suspected in similar thefts at Walmart and Publix locations in Florida, NBC 6 reports. "This arrest sends a clear message that organized retail theft, no matter how coordinated or far-reaching, will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. Uthmeier added that such schemes raise costs for shoppers and would be met with "the maximum punishment allowed under the law."