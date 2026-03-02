Shia LaBeouf Explains: 'Big Gay People Are Scary to Me'

Shia LaBeouf says he knows what he needs to work on in the wake of his Mardi Gras arrest , and it's not substance abuse, the Guardian reports. In a new interview with the Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan podcast posted Saturday, the 39-year-old actor discussed the February incident at a New Orleans bar that led to misdemeanor battery allegations and claims he used homophobic slurs, calling his own behavior "bull----" but insisting, "I don't think my answers are [in rehab]," which is where the judge ordered him. "I'm just not into it, bro," he said, explaining, "I think I have a small man complex. ... I think it's something that has to do with anger and ego moreso than my drinking." In fact, he outright declared he does not believe he has a problem with alcohol, Variety reports.

He also described himself as a "traditional Catholic" and said "big gay people are scary" to him. "I'm like, standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me, touching my leg—I get scared," he said. "I'm sorry—if that's homophobic, then I'm that." He said issues arise when his "masculinity" is "being challenged." Cellphone video reviewed by the Guardian reportedly shows him using an anti-gay slur at the bar and denying to police that he touched anyone, though in the interview he added, "I am wrong for touching anyone, ever."

The judge ordered drug testing and substance-abuse treatment and set bonds totaling more than $100,000, which his attorney called unusually high. Prosecutors could seek hate-crime enhancements under Louisiana law; of that possibility, LaBeouf said only, "I'll live with whatever goes on. God bless them all." Paste calls the interview "highly discursive," noting it also touched on abuse allegations from his ex, FKA Twigs, and his divorce from Mia Goth.