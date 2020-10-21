Mitt Romney Has Voted. It Wasn't for Trump

(Newser) – Mitt Romney isn't saying who he voted for this year—but it definitely wasn't the Republican nominee. "I didn't vote for President Trump," the GOP senator confirmed to CNN Wednesday. He declined to say whether he had voted for Joe Biden, saying his vote is something he's "keeping private at this stage." In 2016, Romney, the party's nominee for president in 2012, said months before the election that he wouldn't be voting for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. Two years later, he revealed that he had written in the name of someone he admired deeply and thought would be an excellent president: His wife, Ann Romney.

Romney, the only Republican senator to find Trump guilty on one of the two articles of impeachment earlier this year, criticized the president in a statement last week. He said leaders on both sides had turned politics into a "hate-filled morass," but added that Biden "refuses to stoop as low as the others." Romney, who isn't up for re-election until 2024, is one of more than 220,000 Utahns who have already cast their ballots, reports the Salt Lake Tribune. (Read more Mitt Romney stories.)

