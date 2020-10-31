'Anxious' Jon Stewart Unloads on The Late Show

(Newser) – Jon Stewart popped up on The Late Show Friday night and described himself as a little stressed—and then some, the Huffington Post reports. "I'm terrified. I'm anxious, I'm lonely, I'm wishing it was 2010 again," he told host Stephen Colbert. "An election and a pandemic? How much canned soup and ammunition can one man have, Stephen?" Colbert fired back, "Never enough, Jon." But Stewart was just getting started:



"I wanna know how much longer we have to keep going through this, where we are in this marathon," he said. "On Election Day, are we at the Heartbreak Hill ... all that effort and all that resilience is about to pay off, we’re going to cross the finish line and finally be able to exhale? Or is this the halfway point, the 13-mile mark? And when my nipples will stop bleeding? These are questions I need to know, Steve."

Colbert tried to ease the man's anxiety but didn't really hit the mark, per the Hollywood Reporter: "I know that we'll know on Tuesday," Colbert said, but added, "I don't even know if we'll know." In Stewart's words, "Did you ever imagine in your wildest dreams that this would be life?" (Stewart, who is returning to TV, has been advocating for military burn pit victims.)

