President Trump's first tweet of the day on Thursday continued a familiar theme. "STOP THE COUNT!" he wrote, a reference to his campaign's efforts to halt counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The counting continued, however, in those states and others yet to be called—Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Alaska. By the count of the AP, Joe Biden is just six electoral votes away from the presidency, and Nevada alone could get him there. The Trump campaign, however, has legal challenges pending. Illustrating the conflicted nature of the race: Newsweek notes that Trump supporters gathered to chant "Stop the count!" in Michigan but had a rival chant—"Count those votes!"—in Arizona. A video on Reddit morphs them together. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)