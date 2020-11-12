Haberman Has Deal for a Book on Trump

(Newser) – One of the top chroniclers of the Trump administration, New York Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman, has a book deal. Penguin Press announced Thursday that the Pulitzer Prize winner's book, currently untitled, would come out in 2022, the AP reports. "Maggie has had a front row seat to the last four years and knows as well as anyone the impact it has had on our politics and the country," said Scott Moyers, Penguin vice president and publisher. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Haberman, 47, began writing about Trump more than 20 years ago, for the New York Post, and continued at the New York Daily News and Politico before joining the Times in 2015. (Trump hasn't always appreciated her coverage.) According to Penguin, she will "draw on a unique and extensive network of sources to provide a fresh and informative take on the Manhattan real estate developer-turned-reality television star, and the current political era that he sought to remake in his image." In 2017, Haberman and fellow Times reporter Glenn Thrush reached an agreement with Random House for a book on Trump, but the deal fell through after Thrush was accused by several women of sexual harassment.