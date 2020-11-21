Ben Carson: Trump 'Saved My Life'

(Newser) – Ben Carson didn't just get COVID-19—he got it bad, and says he only survived thanks to help from President Trump. "I was extremely sick," the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development writes on Facebook, per NPR. While his symptoms were light at first, he says, he fell "desperately ill" thanks in part to "several co-morbidities." He adds that Trump "was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life." Trump said in October he recovered after receiving antibody treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. CNN notes that it's "unclear" how Trump could have approved Carson for such a treatment or whether he got Regeneron's.

"While I am blessed to have the best medical care in the world (and I am convinced it saved my life), we must prioritize getting comparable treatments and care to everyone as soon as possible," writes Carson. "There are a number of promising treatments that need to be tested, approved, and distributed (sooner rather than later) so that the economy can be re-opened and we can all return to a semblance of normalcy." He notes that "defined steps" must be "legally" taken before vaccines are released, and "trying to cause alarm by saying dangerous shortcuts were taken only serves to stoke fear. Together we will be victorious." (Someone very close to Trump just tested positive.)

