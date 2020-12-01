She's All That Remake Nearly Shuts COVID Test Site

(Newser) – Officials in Los Angeles have intervened to keep open a COVID-19 test center that was due to close for filming of a She's All That remake. Homeless advocacy group Ktown For All highlighted the move in a Monday tweet, noting 504 residents scheduled to visit the Union Station Kiosk site on Tuesday had appointments canceled at the last minute. Curative, the company that operates the site, apparently felt the film shoot would be disruptive and make social distancing a challenge, per Deadline. But neither Mayor Eric Garcetti nor FilmLA, which processes film permit applications, were aware of the closure, per the Washington Post. "All we know at this hour is that this decision wasn't made by FilmLA or the City's film permit approver LAPD, nor was it sought by the production company," a FilmLA rep told the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

story continues below

Mirimax ultimately requested that Curative allow testing, as filming won't take place near the site on the South Patio of Union Station, a source tells the Times. By early Tuesday, Garcetti announced the site, which accounts for about 1.5% of the city's total daily tests, would reopen. "The 504 Angelenos who were scheduled for a test there can visit the kiosk as originally planned or any of the other 14 City sites," he tweeted. Earlier, he'd described cases as "surging." It appears the film shoot will also go ahead as planned, per Deadline. A cast and crew of 170 people, including TikTok star Addison Rae, will be on site to film He's All That, a remake of the 1999 romantic comedy She's All That, about a boy who bets that he can make any girl in school popular. In this version, directed by Mark Waters, a social media influencer sets out to turn an unpopular boy into the prom king. (Read more Los Angeles stories.)

