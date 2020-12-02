 
X

Hunter Shot What He Thought Was a Deer. He Was Wrong

It was another hunter, who did not survive
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 2, 2020 4:00 AM CST

(Newser) – Tragedy last week in Minnesota when one hunter mistook another one for a deer and shot him—fatally. The surviving hunter told police he saw movement that looked like one of the animals, fired one round from his rifle, and then immediately called 911 upon discovering it had actually hit a person. The two men were not hunting together. The 28-year-old hunter who was killed was reportedly not wearing high-visibility clothing, per a sheriff's office press release. The incident remains under investigation. (Read more Minnesota stories.)

