Check Out 2020's Most Mispronounced Words

(Newser) – Fauci, Kamala ... da Vinci? America's preeminent infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, and its incoming vice president, Kamala Harris, join the Renaissance master himself, Leonardo da Vinci, atop this year's list of most mispronounced words, as compiled by the US Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms. The list released Wednesday identifies the words that proved most challenging for newsreaders and people on television to pronounce this year. The caption company said it surveyed its members to generate the list, which is now in its fifth year and was commissioned by Babbel, a language-learning app company with headquarters in Berlin and New York. The commonly misspoken words, with pronounciations:

: The Vice President-Elect. The AP has reported Harris' first name is pronounced "KAH-mah-lah"— or, as she explains in her biography, "'comma-la,' like the punctuation mark." Leonardo da Vinci (lee-oh-NAR-doe dah-VIN-chee): The Italian painter, architect, and engineer who created the "Mona Lisa." A mispronunciation of his name was the subject of a viral meme on social media this year.

For more (including "Yosemite"), visit the AP.