Wordle Creator Debuts New Game. It's Not Easy

Josh Wardle is back with a new puzzle, and this one might leave you stumped. The Wordle creator has launched Parseword, a daily game built around cryptic crossword-style clues that are far less straightforward than the five-letter guesses that made him famous, reports Gizmodo . Instead of filling in a full grid, players get a single clue and a target definition word, then have to decode the wordplay that leads from one to the other. (Check out the Parseword tutorial here .)

Cryptic crosswords, which Wardle says he used to play as a boy growing up in Wales, turn each clue into a mini-riddle, often requiring you to slice, rearrange, or reinterpret words. Parseword's tutorial, for instance, explains how "Taxi reduced fee" becomes "tax" by "reducing" the word "taxi" to come up an alternative word for "fee." Wardle says he fell hard for cryptics after hearing Chernobyl and Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin discuss them on a podcast, and he now wants to ease newcomers into the format over time.

Wardle notes the main difference between his two games: He tells the New Yorker that "even people for whom English is their second language are able to play" Wordle, while Parseword has the more ominous-sounding subtitle of "a tricky wordplay game." Wardle also tells the outlet that this rollout feels calmer than Wordle's explosion. He says that selling Wordle to the New York Times in 2022 was the last time he played it, and that Parseword is being released "more on my own terms, instead of happening to me."