New MAGA Status Symbol: $145 Shoes

President Trump's latest loyalty token isn't a red hat—it's a pair of $145 dress shoes. The Wall Street Journal reports that the president has become fixated on Florsheim footwear, doling out leather oxfords, wingtips, and loafers to Cabinet secretaries, advisers, and TV allies, reportedly on his own dime. Recipients say Trump often guesses their size on the spot, has an aide place the order, then follows up with, "Did you get the shoes?" Some boxes arrive with his signature or a short note. The list of new Florsheim owners includes Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, several Cabinet members, and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Staffers joke that "all the boys have them," and some feel pressure to wear the shoes around him, even if it means shelving pricier brands. Trump, who favors black dress shoes and frowns on brown with dark suits, has even critiqued footwear in the Oval Office—telling Rubio and Vance they had "bad shoes" before ordering replacements from the 132-year-old brand once worn by Harry Truman and Michael Jackson. Florsheim's CEO says he wasn't aware of the presidential patronage and declined comment; Business Insider notes that Florsheim's parent company, Weyco, has sued the administration over its tariffs.