The Skin-Care Boom Is Hitting Kindergarten

Toddlers in facial sheet masks aren't just social media punch lines anymore—they're a target market. At the Atlantic , Nancy Walecki reports that the business of skin care for children is booming, sparked in part by actor Shay Mitchell's brand Rini and its sheet mask marketed to preschoolers. The mask, introduced for kids as young as 3, drew swift backlash online and prompted the company to quietly raise the minimum age to 4. But Rini is hardly alone. Brands like EverEden, Tubby Todd, Pipa, and tween-focused Sincerely Yours now sell cleansers, moisturizers, lip oils, and even Barbie-branded face washes aimed at elementary-schoolers. "Millennials created the wellness economy," EverEden co-founder Kimberley Ho tells Walecki. "Is it any wonder their kids are interested too?"

But dermatologists say it's all a little much, noting that most children need little more than soap, lotion, and sunscreen. Yet some fifth-graders now have skin-care mini-fridges, and sleepovers can include headbands and sheet masks alongside nail polish and perfume. By middle school, some tweens are buying adult brands like Drunk Elephant, whose products can contain retinol and other ingredients that may irritate young skin. Companies insist their lines are age-appropriate and about health, not vanity. "The goal isn't to introduce adult beauty concepts early, but to normalize simplicity: sun protection, gentle cleansing, and barrier support," Ho says.

But experts are less convinced. Northwestern University researcher Dr. Molly Hales told the Guardian that routines marketed as self-care can be misleading: "The danger is when girls get the message that this is something that they have to do to take care of their skin and to protect their health." In reality, she added, "These products don't increase the health of your skin and they probably worsen your skin integrity over time." Psychologists warn that turning daily beauty rituals into childhood norms may erode what they call "middle childhood," the relatively carefree years before adolescent self-consciousness sets in. And even some kids seem to sense the absurdity. After hearing about toddler sheet masks, one 9-year-old bluntly tells the Atlantic: "That's really weird. I mean, who's gonna put a face mask on a 3-year-old?"