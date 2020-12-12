Trump Buzzes Crowd Rallying in Washington

(Newser) – Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington on Saturday for rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to Joe Biden, the AP reports. They cheered as Trump flew overhead on the Marine One helicopter on his way out of town for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, New York. The rallies are intended as a show of force just two days before the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the 46th president. Trump, whose term will end Jan. 20, refuses to concede, while clinging to baseless claims of fraud that have been rejected by state and federal courts, and Friday by the Supreme Court. Trump tweeted his apparent surprise Saturday morning at the rallies, publicly known for weeks.

story continues below

"Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (DC) for Stop the Steal," he tweeted. "Didn't know about this, but I'll be seeing them! #MAGA." Trump left the White House around midday for the trip to the US Military Academy, and as Marine One passed over the the rally on the National Mall, cheers went up. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser recently pardoned by Trump, was speaking from the stage at the time. "That's pretty cool. Imagine just being able to jump in a helicopter and just go for a joy ride around Washington," said Flynn, whose pardon wiped away his conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. (See how the Supreme Court ruled on a lawsuit trying to overturn election results.)