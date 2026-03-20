24 States Challenge EPA's Rollback of Climate Finding

Two dozen states are asking a federal court to put the brakes on the Trump administration's attempt to gut climate regulation at its source. In a lawsuit filed in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit on Thursday, 24 Democrat-led states plus a dozen cities and counties argue the Environmental Protection Agency broke the law when it scrapped a key 2009 scientific finding that greenhouse gases pose a threat to public health and welfare, the New York Times reports. That "endangerment finding" is the legal foundation that has allowed the EPA to limit emissions from vehicles, power plants, and other major sources.

The plaintiffs want the court to restore that finding and undo a related move that rolled back limits on climate pollution from cars and trucks, currently the nation's largest single source of greenhouse gases. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell calls the repeal a "blatant" violation of the law. "The EPA came out with no new science, no new law or legal precedent that would allow them to walk away from the endangerment finding," she tells the Times. She says the finding is critical for us to protect the health and well-being of our families, of our kids

The agency, which is already being sued by environmental and public health groups, counters that a "robust analysis of the law" concluded that the Clean Air Act doesn't give it authority to regulate vehicle emissions to address climate change. EPA spokeswoman Brigit Hirsch said the lawsuit is about "politics," not "the law or the merits of any argument," the AP reports. Legal experts say the fight is likely to land before the Supreme Court, where conservatives may be open to revisiting a 2007 ruling that first affirmed EPA authority over greenhouse gases. The ruling was decided in a 5-4 vote, but none of the justices who voted in the majority are still on the court, the Times notes.