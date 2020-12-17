(Newser) – The attorney pushing claims that voting machines were rigged in Joe Biden's favor might be facing a lawsuit in the near future. The New York Times reports that Dominion Voting Systems has sent Sidney Powell a scathing letter demanding that she publicly retract her "knowingly baseless and false accusations." For instance, Powell claims that Dominion's machines were made in Venezuela to help the late Hugo Chavez, but Dominion says it has no link to that nation—nor to "[Bigfoot] or the Loch Ness monster." The Times sees the letter as the first step toward legal action. Dominion notes that while Powell has made her claims in public, she has never included them in any court filing, thus depriving the company of the ability to legally refute them.

Dominion isn't the only election tech vendor pushing back. Earlier this week, Smartmatic sent legal warnings to Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News for broadcasting similar claims, reports Law & Crime. The company threatened defamation lawsuits unless the networks air retractions, adding that its employees have received death threats over the "false and defamatory" claims, per StateScoop. (The White House distanced itself from Powell after she made some of her Dominion claims at a news conference with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.)

