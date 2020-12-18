Connie Chung Gets Super Candid About Time at ABC

(Newser) – Retired news anchor Connie Chung is opening up about her years at ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN—not all of which were apparently enjoyable. Competition was fierce, Chung recalled on Thursday's episode of Los Angeles Magazine's "The Originals" podcast. Chung said she had to be on guard while co-anchoring CBS Sunday Evening News with Dan Rather in the early 1990s because "if I turned my back, I felt like I might be in a scene of Psycho in the shower," per Page Six. The now-74-year-old moved to ABC in the late '90s and found things didn't get easier when working with women—Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer, specifically. Both were chasing big interviews and "I was told I could not." It was like "a game of whack-a-mole," Chung said, per Vulture. "One of them would have a hammer and go whack, and put me down back in my little hole." It was "not unlike what Tonya Harding did to Nancy Kerrigan."

story continues below

Chung, who's been married to Maury Povich since 1984, also spoke of her sometimes flirtatious relationship with David Letterman, on whose show she appeared often. "I had this thing for him, and he had a thing for me," she said. "And yet I really didn’t have a thing for him. Do you know what I mean?" "I love people who have a sense of humor and who are charming, and he was that when he was on the air," she went on. But "off the air, he's dark," a "kvetch" and "anti-social." Chung also described Hugh Grant as "not very friendly." Chung said she'd annoyed the actor while appearing as herself on an episode of HBO's The Undoing. During filming, she said she told Grant to straighten his tie and fix his collar because "he's one of those British rumpled fellows." Chung said The Undoing director Susanne Bier responded by giving her "an evil eye." (Read more Connie Chung stories.)

