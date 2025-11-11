Media | Kansas County to Pay $3M Over Police Raid on Newspaper Kansas county agrees to apologize for raid on small-town Marion County Record By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 11, 2025 4:51 PM CST Copied A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting, and distribution, Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File) See 1 more photo A rural Kansas county has agreed to pay a little more than $3 million and apologize over a law enforcement raid on a small-town weekly newspaper in August 2023 that sparked an outcry over press freedom, the paper's editor said Tuesday. Marion County was among multiple defendants in five federal lawsuits filed by the company that publishes the Marion County Record, its publisher, the estate of his late mother, who was the paper's co-owner, employees of the paper, and a former Marion City Council member whose home also was raided. Eric Meyer, the paper's editor and publisher, tells the AP he is hoping the size of the payment is large enough to discourage similar actions against news organizations in the future. "The goal isn't to get the money. The money is symbolic," Meyer says. "The press has basically been under assault." The raid triggered a national debate about press freedom focused on Marion, a town of about 1,900 people set among rolling prairie hills some 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri. Meyer's mother, who co-owned the newspaper and lived with him, died the day after the raid of a heart attack, which he blamed on the stress of the raid. A search warrant tied the raid—which was led by Marion's police chief— to a dispute between the newspaper and a local restaurant owner who had accused the Marion County Record of invading her privacy and illegally accessing information about her and her driving record. Meyer has said believed the newspaper's aggressive coverage of local politics and issues played a role and that his newsroom had been examining the police chief's past work history. The police chief later resigned and was charged with felony obstruction of justice. Gideon Cody's trial is scheduled to begin in February. Read These Next The 8 Democrats who bucked party on shutdown have something in common. Here's where things stand in the House ahead of shutdown vote. Merchants could slap new surcharges on certain credit card purchases. Hormone therapy for menopause was unfairly demonized, says the FDA. See 1 more photo Report an error