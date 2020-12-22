(Newser) – For President Trump and his supporters, it's another example of fake news. But a slew of reports about the White House paints a picture of a president pondering radical action over the next month in an attempt to stay in office. Days ago, reports circulated about Trump floating the idea of declaring martial law and having the military seize voting machines, a story Trump himself disavowed. But the reports keep coming. Coverage:

"We cannot stress enough how unnerved Trump officials are by the conversations unfolding inside the White House," writes Jonathan Swan at Axios. He reports that Trump has lashed out against nearly everyone in his orbit, including Mike Pence, because he perceives them as weak for not fighting hard enough for him. "Top officials are trying to stay away from the West Wing right now," writes Swan.